Thrills and Tradition: The San Fermin Bull-Running Extravaganza

Tens of thousands of revelers converged at Pamplona's central square in northern Spain to mark the onset of the legendary San Fermin festival. The event officially began with the 'chupinazo' firework blast, which has become emblematic of this traditional celebration.

Visitors, including a large number of international tourists, donned customary white outfits accented with red sashes and neckerchiefs. Engaging in lively singing, shouting, and spirited alcohol consumption, they eagerly participated in the festivities. Highlighted by red or sparkling wine showers, the launch of the official party rocket marked a moment of collective jubilation.

The festival's main draw is the morning bull runs, known as 'encierros,' set to commence on Monday. Participants compete against six bulls charging through a cobblestone path to reach the city's bullring, a spectacle broadcasted nationwide. Despite the risks of gorings and falls, the event remains a cultural cornerstone complemented by afternoon bullfights and traditional revelry. The festival gained international fame from Hemingway's 1926 novel, 'The Sun Also Rises.'

