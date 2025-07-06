Linguistic Clash: Bhojpuri Challenge in Maharashtra
Actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, challenges the Thackeray cousins to expel him from Maharashtra over his use of the Bhojpuri language. Amid allegations of imposing Hindi, the situation highlights ongoing linguistic tensions. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) defends Marathi pride, warning Yadav against making remarks from afar.
In a dramatic escalation of linguistic tensions in Maharashtra, popular actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, has thrown down a gauntlet to the Thackeray cousins—daring them to expel him for speaking Bhojpuri.
The challenge comes amidst accusations of the state government's alleged imposition of Hindi in predominantly Marathi-speaking areas, leading to violent incidents and acts of vandalism by MNS supporters.
Yadav's confrontation has stirred a political hornet's nest, with voices from both the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other political outfits weighing in on the preservation of cultural and linguistic heritage in the state.
