Honoring Syama Prasad Mookerjee - A Legacy of Unity and Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik led tributes on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, celebrating his role as a pioneer of unity, integrity, and self-reliance in India.

During the inauguration of year-long celebrations, Parnaik emphasized Mookerjee's influence beyond the political arena, noting his fusion of conviction, patriotism, and leadership that still inspires today.

He called upon the state's youth to champion Mookerjee's ideals with creativity and ambition while maintaining their cultural roots, encouraging them to pursue excellence in fields like science and technology.

