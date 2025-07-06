Honoring Syama Prasad Mookerjee - A Legacy of Unity and Vision
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik commemorated Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary, highlighting his impact on unity and integrity. The governor urged youth to embody Mookerjee's vision and emphasized their role in innovation and leadership. The event reflected on Mookerjee's contributions beyond politics and called for national integration.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik led tributes on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, celebrating his role as a pioneer of unity, integrity, and self-reliance in India.
During the inauguration of year-long celebrations, Parnaik emphasized Mookerjee's influence beyond the political arena, noting his fusion of conviction, patriotism, and leadership that still inspires today.
He called upon the state's youth to champion Mookerjee's ideals with creativity and ambition while maintaining their cultural roots, encouraging them to pursue excellence in fields like science and technology.
