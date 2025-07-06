Left Menu

Ramdev Criticizes Anonymity in Business and Language Disputes

Yoga Guru Baba Swami Ramdev criticized businesses on the Kanwar Yatra route for concealing their identities and urged people to embrace their heritage. He also condemned language disputes in Maharashtra, emphasizing unity among Hindus regardless of language or other divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:41 IST
Yoga Guru Baba Swami Ramdev supported the Uttar Pradesh government's directive for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to disclose their information, condemning businesses that conceal their identity as morally wrong.

Ramdev expressed pride in his Hindu and 'Sanatani' identity and encouraged Muslims to embrace their heritage, asserting that many of their ancestors were Hindus. He questioned why Muslim-owned businesses would hide their names during the Kanwar Yatra and deemed such actions as morally and religiously unacceptable.

Regarding language disputes in Maharashtra, Ramdev criticized the assaults on Hindi speakers, emphasizing the importance of respecting all languages. He cautioned against divisions among Hindus based on language, caste, or gender, highlighting the potential harm to national unity and Sanatan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

