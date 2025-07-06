Solemn Observance: Muharram in West Bengal

Muharram was solemnly observed across West Bengal, as devotees remembered the martyrdom of Imam Husayn. Processions occurred in various locations, including Kolkata, under stringent security measures, as reported by officials.

In Kolkata, key locations like Kalabagan, Rajabazar, Park Circus, Khidderpore, and Garden Reach saw hundreds of participants in these processional events.

No major incidents were reported, officials confirmed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encouraged the state's residents to maintain peace and harmony, using social media platform X to emphasize the message.

(With inputs from agencies.)