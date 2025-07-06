Left Menu

Solemn Observance: Muharram in West Bengal

West Bengal commemorated Muharram with statewide processions in memory of Imam Husayn's martyrdom. Kolkata witnessed significant participation, and the events proceeded under tight security without incident. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony during the observance, urging residents via social media to uphold unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:22 IST
Solemn Observance: Muharram in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Muharram was solemnly observed across West Bengal, as devotees remembered the martyrdom of Imam Husayn. Processions occurred in various locations, including Kolkata, under stringent security measures, as reported by officials.

In Kolkata, key locations like Kalabagan, Rajabazar, Park Circus, Khidderpore, and Garden Reach saw hundreds of participants in these processional events.

No major incidents were reported, officials confirmed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encouraged the state's residents to maintain peace and harmony, using social media platform X to emphasize the message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025