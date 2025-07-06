Solemn Observance: Muharram in West Bengal
West Bengal commemorated Muharram with statewide processions in memory of Imam Husayn's martyrdom. Kolkata witnessed significant participation, and the events proceeded under tight security without incident. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony during the observance, urging residents via social media to uphold unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Muharram was solemnly observed across West Bengal, as devotees remembered the martyrdom of Imam Husayn. Processions occurred in various locations, including Kolkata, under stringent security measures, as reported by officials.
In Kolkata, key locations like Kalabagan, Rajabazar, Park Circus, Khidderpore, and Garden Reach saw hundreds of participants in these processional events.
No major incidents were reported, officials confirmed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encouraged the state's residents to maintain peace and harmony, using social media platform X to emphasize the message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Masked Men Ice Cream Heist Sparks Security Concerns in Delhi
Global Tensions Rise as UN Security Council Convenes
Security Council Convenes Over Iran Strikes
Meghalaya Police arrests security guard in Madhya Pradesh in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Officer.
Tensions Reach New Heights: U.N. Security Council Urges Ceasefire in Middle East