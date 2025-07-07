Marathi Manoos, Power, and Politics: The Battle for BMC
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik criticized the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, claiming their union is driven by political power pursuits rather than the interest of Marathi language and culture. Sarnaik praised Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for advocating Marathi and slammed political opportunism surrounding the Mumbai civic body.
In a scathing critique, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has castigated the recent alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), alleging that their coalition is more focused on winning power in the Mumbai civic body rather than advancing Marathi interests.
Accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) of political opportunism, Sarnaik lamented the neglect of the Marathi community, or 'Marathi manoos', by politicians who fail to genuinely support the language and culture. He credited Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his efforts in promoting Marathi and securing its classical language status through persistent lobbying with the central government.
The debate intensified following a victory rally by Sena leaders, where Sarnaik insisted that Marathi should be taught in party offices to willing learners, as recent reminders of the party's self-driven agenda have left Marathi schools neglected and have failed to meaningfully protect the interests of the Marathi-speaking population.
