Eternal Legacy: Remembering Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu commemorates her husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, on the fourth anniversary of his passing. She shares cherished memories and celebrates his enduring influence on generations of actors, emphasizing his legacy both as an iconic artist and a beloved husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:30 IST
Dilip Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Saira Banu paid heartfelt tribute to her late husband and cinema legend, Dilip Kumar, on his fourth death anniversary. She honored his monumental legacy, hailing him as an 'inspiration for six generations of actors' and a 'guiding star for future generations.'

Banu took to Instagram on Monday to share sentimental photos and videos of Kumar, whose celebrated career includes roles in films like 'Mughal-E-Azam,' 'Devdas,' 'Naya Daur,' and 'Ram Aur Shyam.' In her post, she expressed a deep connection to Kumar, stating, 'each year, this day finds me cradling Sahib's memories like delicate blossoms.'

Remembering him as an icon beyond compare, Banu described Kumar's tender and witty nature, recounting moments filled with music and joy. She concluded with a poignant wish for continued divine grace upon him. The couple, who married on October 11, 1966, remained companions in art and life until his demise on July 7, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

