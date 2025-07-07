Adrenaline and Tradition: The Thrills of Pamplona's San Fermin Festival

The streets of Pamplona turned into a scene of adrenaline-fueled excitement as the San Fermin Festival kicked off with its iconic bull run. Thousands of runners, donned in traditional white and red, braved the 846-meter course, trying to outrun the six imposing bulls thundering through the northern Spanish city's narrow, cobbled lanes.

As the bulls charged, hundreds of spectators thronged balconies and barricades; countless others watched the drama unfold on live broadcasts worldwide. Despite the dangers inherent in the tradition, including the risk of gorings, the spectacle is a memorable cornerstone of the festival's festivities.

The festival's rich cultural tableau extends beyond the morning runs, inviting attendees to indulge in food, drink, and dance. Yet, the event's historical grit, underscored by the tales of past casualties, draws attention to the enduring appeal and trepidation of this surreal tradition immortalized by Ernest Hemingway.