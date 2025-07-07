Vice-President Dhankhar Braves Weather to Visit Lord Krishna Temple

On Monday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar faced weather disruptions that nearly derailed his plans to visit the revered Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur.

Initially departing from Kochi, Dhankhar's helicopter was unable to land due to heavy rainfall and had to return, but he later resumed his journey after concluding his commitments in Kochi.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, the Vice-President was warmly received by local VIPs. He managed to spend a brief but significant time at the temple, arriving at 1.35 pm and departing at 1.48 pm, before heading back to Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)