Vice-President Dhankhar Braves Weather to Visit Lord Krishna Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur after bad weather interfered with his travel plans. His helicopter was forced to return to Kochi due to heavy rain, but he later made it to the temple after attending an event in Kochi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guruvayur | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:40 IST
Vice-President Dhankhar Braves Weather to Visit Lord Krishna Temple
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar faced weather disruptions that nearly derailed his plans to visit the revered Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur.

Initially departing from Kochi, Dhankhar's helicopter was unable to land due to heavy rainfall and had to return, but he later resumed his journey after concluding his commitments in Kochi.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, the Vice-President was warmly received by local VIPs. He managed to spend a brief but significant time at the temple, arriving at 1.35 pm and departing at 1.48 pm, before heading back to Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

