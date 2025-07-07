Left Menu

Green Revolution: UP's Tree Planting Drive for River Rejuvenation

The Uttar Pradesh government is initiating a massive tree planting campaign along riverbanks as part of Van Mahotsav 2025. The effort aims to plant approximately 3.5 crore saplings across major rivers, boosting green cover, reducing pollution, conserving soil, and aiding the River Rejuvenation Programme by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:28 IST
Green Revolution: UP's Tree Planting Drive for River Rejuvenation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant initiative to plant trees along the state's riverbanks as a part of Van Mahotsav 2025, officials confirmed on Monday.

The state forest department has set an ambitious target to plant about 3.5 crore saplings along several prominent rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Betwa. This extensive drive is designed to bolster the region's green cover, mitigate pollution, conserve soil, and promote groundwater recharge.

The campaign aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's River Rejuvenation Programme and covers 23,772.45 hectares. With priority given to fruit-bearing and medicinal plants, the initiative also seeks to support farmers financially while reducing soil erosion and preventing floods through extensive tree roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025