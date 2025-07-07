Green Revolution: UP's Tree Planting Drive for River Rejuvenation

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant initiative to plant trees along the state's riverbanks as a part of Van Mahotsav 2025, officials confirmed on Monday.

The state forest department has set an ambitious target to plant about 3.5 crore saplings along several prominent rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Betwa. This extensive drive is designed to bolster the region's green cover, mitigate pollution, conserve soil, and promote groundwater recharge.

The campaign aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's River Rejuvenation Programme and covers 23,772.45 hectares. With priority given to fruit-bearing and medicinal plants, the initiative also seeks to support farmers financially while reducing soil erosion and preventing floods through extensive tree roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)