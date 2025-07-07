Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures for Kanwar Yatra 2023

Tight security protocols are being established for the 'Shravan Kanwar Mela' or Kanwar Yatra starting on July 11. Authorities will monitor crowded areas, enforce bans on certain activities, and implement traffic and public safety measures to ensure a safe journey for Shiv devotees carrying Ganga water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are ramping up security for the upcoming 'Shravan Kanwar Mela', also known as Kanwar Yatra, set to commence on July 11, an official announced on Monday.

This religious event will run for two weeks, during which Shiv devotees will carry sacred Ganga water from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to various Shiva temples for 'Sawan Shivratri' celebrations. Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop confirmed increased security personnel deployment in Haridwar to uphold law and order throughout the event.

Security checks at key locations, including Ganga Ghats, railway stations, hotels, and other crowded areas, will be routine to prevent potential terrorist or anti-social activities. Social media platforms will also be monitored to combat misinformation and rumors. Additionally, restrictions on operating meat shops and loud music along the Yatra route will be enforced. Comprehensive traffic, parking, and safety plans are in place for public convenience, emphasizing a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

