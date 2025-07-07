Heightened Security Measures for Kanwar Yatra 2023

Authorities are ramping up security for the upcoming 'Shravan Kanwar Mela', also known as Kanwar Yatra, set to commence on July 11, an official announced on Monday.

This religious event will run for two weeks, during which Shiv devotees will carry sacred Ganga water from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to various Shiva temples for 'Sawan Shivratri' celebrations. Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop confirmed increased security personnel deployment in Haridwar to uphold law and order throughout the event.

Security checks at key locations, including Ganga Ghats, railway stations, hotels, and other crowded areas, will be routine to prevent potential terrorist or anti-social activities. Social media platforms will also be monitored to combat misinformation and rumors. Additionally, restrictions on operating meat shops and loud music along the Yatra route will be enforced. Comprehensive traffic, parking, and safety plans are in place for public convenience, emphasizing a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)