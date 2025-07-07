Global Recognition Urged for Dalai Lama's Successor Appointment

A call for global recognition of the Dalai Lama's institution and its autonomous right to select his successor was made by a senior member of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet on Monday. This comes amid China's assertions that it has the exclusive authority to approve his heir.

BJP MP Tapir Gao, representing Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha, reiterated the Forum's previous demands, which included awarding the Dalai Lama the Bharat Ratna. The Forum's last meeting in March saw over 80 MPs from various parties advocate for India's highest civilian honor for the spiritual leader.

The Dalai Lama, spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists, has stated that only the religious trust will acknowledge his future reincarnation. Despite this, China maintains it alone has the right to recognize his successor. The issue gains significance as thousands, along with political leaders, recently celebrated the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday amid worldwide support.