Global Recognition Urged for Dalai Lama's Successor Appointment
Senior members of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet have urged for global recognition of the Dalai Lama's institution and its autonomy in choosing his successor, amidst claims by China of having the sole right. BJP MP Tapir Gao emphasized this demand in the Lok Sabha.
BJP MP Tapir Gao, representing Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha, reiterated the Forum's previous demands, which included awarding the Dalai Lama the Bharat Ratna. The Forum's last meeting in March saw over 80 MPs from various parties advocate for India's highest civilian honor for the spiritual leader.
The Dalai Lama, spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists, has stated that only the religious trust will acknowledge his future reincarnation. Despite this, China maintains it alone has the right to recognize his successor. The issue gains significance as thousands, along with political leaders, recently celebrated the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday amid worldwide support.
