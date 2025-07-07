A.R. Rahman's 'The Wonderment Tour' Returns to Hyderabad

A.R. Rahman, the celebrated music maestro, is poised to bring his much-anticipated 'The Wonderment Tour' to Hyderabad. Set for November 8 at the legendary Ramoji Film City, the concert promises an exchange of musical energy deeply rooted in tradition yet soaring towards innovation.

Rahman expressed his excitement in a press release, highlighting the concert's intention to immerse audiences in the live music experience. He aims to blend past and future through a symphony that speaks to the heart, with each note weaving a tale of its own. 'The AR Rahman Live in Concert' promises nothing short of a grand musical celebration.

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, the founder of Hyderabad Talkies, expressed elation over partnering with Rahman again, marking their collaboration as a continuation of a legacy that began with the iconic 2017 concert. 'The Wonderment Tour' is crafted to resonate with audiences, creating memories to be cherished long after the final chord fades. Elsewhere, Rahman teams with Nitesh Tiwari on the musical score for 'Ramayana,' featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.