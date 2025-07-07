Left Menu

A.R. Rahman's 'The Wonderment Tour' Returns to Hyderabad

Renowned composer A.R. Rahman is set to perform in Hyderabad on November 8 at Ramoji Film City. The tour aims to blend tradition with innovation. Hyderabad Talkies is thrilled to host Rahman for a memorable event, following the success of his 2017 concert in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:40 IST
A.R. Rahman's 'The Wonderment Tour' Returns to Hyderabad
Music maestro AR Rahman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A.R. Rahman, the celebrated music maestro, is poised to bring his much-anticipated 'The Wonderment Tour' to Hyderabad. Set for November 8 at the legendary Ramoji Film City, the concert promises an exchange of musical energy deeply rooted in tradition yet soaring towards innovation.

Rahman expressed his excitement in a press release, highlighting the concert's intention to immerse audiences in the live music experience. He aims to blend past and future through a symphony that speaks to the heart, with each note weaving a tale of its own. 'The AR Rahman Live in Concert' promises nothing short of a grand musical celebration.

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, the founder of Hyderabad Talkies, expressed elation over partnering with Rahman again, marking their collaboration as a continuation of a legacy that began with the iconic 2017 concert. 'The Wonderment Tour' is crafted to resonate with audiences, creating memories to be cherished long after the final chord fades. Elsewhere, Rahman teams with Nitesh Tiwari on the musical score for 'Ramayana,' featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025