Ajay Devgn Plans International Film Studio in Telangana

Bollywood luminary Ajay Devgn convened with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday during the latter's visit to Delhi. The meeting focused on Devgn's ambitious proposal to establish a cutting-edge film studio in Telangana, equipped with international standards and modern tools including animation, VFX, and AI.

Devgn expressed his intent to not only create a studio but also incorporate a skill training centre for grooming industry experts and workers. This move aims to bolster the local film industry and provide a platform for technological advancements in filmmaking.

On the cinematic front, Devgn has excited fans with the announcement of 'Son of Sardar 2'. Unveiling the first poster on Instagram, the film is marked as a comeback of the beloved character Sardaar. Scheduled for a July 25 release, further details of the movie remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)