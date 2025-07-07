Ajay Devgn Plans International Film Studio in Telangana
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to discuss setting up a world-class film studio in the state. Devgn aims to incorporate modern technologies and skill training for industry workers. Meanwhile, he announced 'Son of Sardar 2', set for a July 25 theatrical release.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood luminary Ajay Devgn convened with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday during the latter's visit to Delhi. The meeting focused on Devgn's ambitious proposal to establish a cutting-edge film studio in Telangana, equipped with international standards and modern tools including animation, VFX, and AI.
Devgn expressed his intent to not only create a studio but also incorporate a skill training centre for grooming industry experts and workers. This move aims to bolster the local film industry and provide a platform for technological advancements in filmmaking.
On the cinematic front, Devgn has excited fans with the announcement of 'Son of Sardar 2'. Unveiling the first poster on Instagram, the film is marked as a comeback of the beloved character Sardaar. Scheduled for a July 25 release, further details of the movie remain under wraps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cinema Under Siege: The Bollywood Struggle During Emergency
Rediscover Bollywood Classics: Ultra Gaane Brings Colorized Melodies to Life
Bollywood's Cinematic Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
Glastonbury Kicks Off, Bollywood Vibes in Louis Vuitton Runway, and Disney's Hercules Hits London
Crocs Unveils Monsoon Magic: K-Drama Meets Bollywood in Southeast Asia