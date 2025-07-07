Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Smooth Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inspected the Kanwar Yatra preparations, starting with a comprehensive aerial survey from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Bijnor. He issued strict instructions for seamless arrangements to ensure the safety and respect of participating devotees, according to official sources.

The Chief Minister focused on upholding the sanctity of the yatra, insisting on a zero-tolerance policy against disrespectful acts. He emphasized severe punishment for any misconduct to maintain the peaceful and well-organized nature of the pilgrimage.

Adityanath also prioritized the convenience of devotees by ordering high-standard cleanliness, electricity, and essential facilities along the yatra's route. Involving voluntary groups was also recommended to bolster these efforts. Moreover, he visited Hur Nangla village to extend his sympathies to Dharampal Singh's family after the passing of his mother, Bhagwati Devi.

(With inputs from agencies.)