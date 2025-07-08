Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Philippine Cockfighting Fans Abduction Plot

Fifteen police officers in the Philippines face custody over alleged involvement in the abductions of 34 cockfighting fans suspected of cheating, whose bodies are feared dumped in a lake. A key witness has emerged, linking the crimes to a gambling tycoon. Criminal charges are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 08-07-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 06:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a shocking turn of events, fifteen police officers have been detained for their alleged involvement in the abductions and suspected killings of at least 34 cockfighting enthusiasts in the Philippines. The alarming incidents, shrouded in mystery since 2021, involve accusations of cheating in this highly popular local sport.

A key witness, using the alias "Totoy," has come forward with crucial information pointing to a gambling tycoon's role in the disappearances. This testimony has prompted intense scrutiny and a promise of justice from the national police and the Department of Justice. The victims, alleged to have been murdered and mutilated, were believed to be disposed of in Taal Lake or burned elsewhere.

National police chief General Nicolas Torre III has expressed shock at the brutality of the events, revealing that criminal complaints will be pursued against the implicated businessman and other suspects. Meanwhile, technological assistance from Japan may be sought to recover victims' remains from the lake. Despite the controversy, cockfighting remains a regulated and culturally significant gambling activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

