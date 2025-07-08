Scandal Unfolds: Philippine Cockfighting Fans Abduction Plot

In a shocking turn of events, fifteen police officers have been detained for their alleged involvement in the abductions and suspected killings of at least 34 cockfighting enthusiasts in the Philippines. The alarming incidents, shrouded in mystery since 2021, involve accusations of cheating in this highly popular local sport.

A key witness, using the alias "Totoy," has come forward with crucial information pointing to a gambling tycoon's role in the disappearances. This testimony has prompted intense scrutiny and a promise of justice from the national police and the Department of Justice. The victims, alleged to have been murdered and mutilated, were believed to be disposed of in Taal Lake or burned elsewhere.

National police chief General Nicolas Torre III has expressed shock at the brutality of the events, revealing that criminal complaints will be pursued against the implicated businessman and other suspects. Meanwhile, technological assistance from Japan may be sought to recover victims' remains from the lake. Despite the controversy, cockfighting remains a regulated and culturally significant gambling activity in the region.

