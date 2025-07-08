Vicky Kaushal Joins Forces with Realme for New Smartphone Launch
Realme appoints actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador ahead of the July 24 launch of its realme 15 Series smartphones. This collaboration aims to strengthen the company's cultural connection with its audience. Realme holds a significant market share in India's smartphone sector.
In a strategic move, Realme has announced Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for its smartphones, intensifying its marketing efforts ahead of a major product release.
The company is set to unveil its much-anticipated realme 15 Series on July 24, with Kaushal leading the campaign to boost Realme's emotional and cultural ties with consumers, according to Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong.
Ranked among the top five smartphone brands in India, Realme secured an 11% market share in the first quarter of 2025, illustrating its growing influence in the competitive mobile market, as per Counterpoint Research.
