Odisha's Sweet Celebration: Rasagolla Dibasa Marks a Cultural Milestone
Odisha celebrates Rasagolla Dibasa, marking the deities' return to Puri after Rath Yatra. A day of significance, it highlights Odisha's claim to the dessert's origin, contrasting it with Bengal's version. The event is celebrated across the state with sweet exchanges, festive greetings, and cultural pride.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant display of cultural pride, Odisha celebrated Rasagolla Dibasa on Tuesday, commemorating the return of sibling deities Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath to Puri's 12th-century shrine after the annual Rath Yatra.
The governor and chief minister extended heartfelt greetings, underscoring the day's significance as a reflection of Odia devotion and pride. The celebration has been linked to 'Niladri Bije' since 2015, marking the deities' return with the ceremonial offering of rasagolla, a sweet with deep historical roots in Odisha.
Researcher Asit Mohanty emphasized the dessert's origins in Odisha, predating Bengal's version from 1868. Across the state, people exchanged rasagolla, and sweet shops reported brisk business, while sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute on Puri Beach with his creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colors and Culture: Jagannath Rath Yatra Set to Dazzle on June 27
Political Tensions Flare Over Untimely Rath Yatra in Delhi
Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra with Robust Health Measures
Odisha Parties Demand Apology Over 'Untimely' Delhi Rath Yatra
Track Lord Jagannath's Journey Live: ISKCON Introduces Tech Savvy Rath Yatra Experience