Odisha's Sweet Celebration: Rasagolla Dibasa Marks a Cultural Milestone

In a vibrant display of cultural pride, Odisha celebrated Rasagolla Dibasa on Tuesday, commemorating the return of sibling deities Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath to Puri's 12th-century shrine after the annual Rath Yatra.

The governor and chief minister extended heartfelt greetings, underscoring the day's significance as a reflection of Odia devotion and pride. The celebration has been linked to 'Niladri Bije' since 2015, marking the deities' return with the ceremonial offering of rasagolla, a sweet with deep historical roots in Odisha.

Researcher Asit Mohanty emphasized the dessert's origins in Odisha, predating Bengal's version from 1868. Across the state, people exchanged rasagolla, and sweet shops reported brisk business, while sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute on Puri Beach with his creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)