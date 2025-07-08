Left Menu

Shifting Tides: The Rise of Experience Design in India

In Bangalore, a cultural shift is occurring among India's elite, prioritizing experience design over traditional luxury. These designs are deeply immersive, offering unique and personal storytelling. This trend is redefining wealth and cultural expression, emphasizing emotional resonance and originality in experiences over material possessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a quiet revolution is taking place among India's affluent. Experience design, a nuanced form of cultural expression, is rising to prominence. Unlike conventional luxury items, this form emphasizes storytelling, culture, and curation to create deeply personal and fulfilling experiences.

A new class of Indian explorers, globally fluent and culturally attuned, seeks to redefine status and identity. Moving away from ostentation, they pursue orchestrated experiences that resonate on a deeper level. Yaruque Sadique, co-founder of Raskuan, a pioneering experience design shala, emphasizes treating these experiences like directing a film or composing a score.

Participants are engaged in unique, non-repetitive experiences, from Hokkaido to Tasmania, focusing on presence and emotional connection rather than escapism. This trend represents more than a fleeting phase; it signifies a cultural shift where time and self-expression are valued over material wealth. Raskuan stands at the forefront of this change, introducing India's first experience design shala.

