Shifting Tides: The Rise of Experience Design in India

In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a quiet revolution is taking place among India's affluent. Experience design, a nuanced form of cultural expression, is rising to prominence. Unlike conventional luxury items, this form emphasizes storytelling, culture, and curation to create deeply personal and fulfilling experiences.

A new class of Indian explorers, globally fluent and culturally attuned, seeks to redefine status and identity. Moving away from ostentation, they pursue orchestrated experiences that resonate on a deeper level. Yaruque Sadique, co-founder of Raskuan, a pioneering experience design shala, emphasizes treating these experiences like directing a film or composing a score.

Participants are engaged in unique, non-repetitive experiences, from Hokkaido to Tasmania, focusing on presence and emotional connection rather than escapism. This trend represents more than a fleeting phase; it signifies a cultural shift where time and self-expression are valued over material wealth. Raskuan stands at the forefront of this change, introducing India's first experience design shala.

(With inputs from agencies.)