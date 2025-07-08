Jonathan Bailey Opens Up: Bridgerton Star Talks Love, Identity, and Representation

Actor Jonathan Bailey, known for his role in Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton,' has revealed insights into his personal life and the challenges he's faced. In a recent interview, Bailey, who came out as gay in 2018, stated candidly, "I'm available," hinting at his openness to new relationships.

Despite Bridgerton's global success, Bailey admitted that the show hasn't particularly aided his romantic endeavors. "It's a fantasy, isn't it?" he remarked, differentiating the scripted romance from the authenticity of real-life relationships. His comments highlight the distinction between on-screen portrayals and personal experiences.

Bailey also opened up about his journey as part of the LGBTQ+ community. He shared the difficulties he encountered when coming out to friends during his school years and emphasized his desire for normalized public displays of affection. The actor expressed interest in co-parenting options, exploring both solo and collaborative possibilities for his future family plans.