Goa CM Pramod Sawant Honored Among JCI Asia-Pacific Leaders
Dr. Pramod Sawant, Goa's Chief Minister, is recognized among the eight influential members of JCI for Asia-Pacific 2025. This honor acknowledges his societal contributions through initiatives like Swayampoorna Goa and navigating Goa through the COVID-19 pandemic. The award ceremony will be held in the Philippines.
Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, has been named one of the most influential Indian members of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) for Asia and the Pacific for 2025. This recognition highlights his significant contributions to society and his leadership during challenging times.
JCI, a global network dedicated to young leaders and entrepreneurs, announced on Tuesday that Sawant's inclusion in the list also includes notable figures such as Kumar Gera and Anil Bonde. Sawant's notable achievements include the Swayampoorna Goa initiative and his effective management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award will be presented at JCI Philippines' 110th anniversary celebration on July 17-18, honoring his continued commitment to societal development and leadership excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
