A Divine Journey: The Grand Return of Lord Jagannath

The revered ritual 'Niladri Bije' saw the triumphant return of deities Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath to Puri's ancient shrine, marking the end of the renowned Rath Yatra.

This age-old tradition commenced with the iconic chariots drawn to Shree Gundicha Temple. However, the journey's conclusion was not without drama as Lord Jagannath faced the playful ire of his consort, Maha Laxmi, for leaving her behind. The divine couple's quarrel, settled with offerings of Rasagolla and a costly saree, provided a spectacle for the faithful.

Despite the festivities, a tragic stampede occurred, prompting a state inquiry. The devotion of lakhs who attended emphasizes the enduring cultural significance of this spiritual event.