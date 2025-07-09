Himachal Raises Concerns Over Hill Cutting Impact

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has vowed to address the growing concerns over the adverse effects of hill cutting activities being conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These activities are believed to be causing significant damage to properties and endangering residents' lives, as per local reports.

The chief minister inspected trouble spots along the Shoghi-Dhalli project, including an area where a building recently collapsed. He assured locals of governmental support, including rental assistance for those living in precarious conditions and a relief package for disaster victims.

Sukhu emphasized the need for NHAI to utilize modern technologies like tunnel-based alternatives to mitigate such risks in hilly regions. Committees have been established to investigate the incidents and propose corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)