Perilous Performance: Bollywood Singer Yasser Desai Faces Legal Action

The Mumbai Police have filed charges against popular Bollywood singer and songwriter Yasser Desai, along with two accomplices, for allegedly executing a life-threatening stunt on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. This incident has gained significant attention after a video showing Desai standing on the edge of the bridge circulated widely across social media platforms.

An eyewitness, who recorded the risky act, reported it to the authorities. In response, the police traced the group's vehicle using its license plate, confirming that Desai was indeed the individual seen performing at the bridge's perilous edge.

The Bandra police initiated a legal case on Tuesday, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, including those pertaining to public danger and reckless behavior. Efforts are currently underway to reach Desai and his associates for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)