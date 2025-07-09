KRAFTON Bets Big on India's Gaming Growth: A New Era for Esports

South Korean gaming powerhouse KRAFTON, known for its hit esports game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), identifies India as one of its top markets globally both in terms of revenue and user base.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, KRAFTON India CEO Sean (Hyunil) Sohn expressed the company's enduring commitment to developing the local gaming ecosystem and nurturing homegrown talent rather than just introducing new games.

Having already pumped $200 million into India since 2021, KRAFTON has pledged another $200 million for future investments, focusing on expanding beyond gaming to include fintech and other digital innovations, while actively participating in building a robust talent pool to support India's burgeoning gaming industry.