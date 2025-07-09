Left Menu

KRAFTON Bets Big on India's Gaming Growth: A New Era for Esports

KRAFTON, the company behind BGMI, views India as a key market, ranking top-five globally in revenue and user base. It plans long-term investment in the Indian gaming sector, focusing on talent development. With over $200 million invested, KRAFTON is committed to ecosystem growth, expanding opportunities for India's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:25 IST
KRAFTON Bets Big on India's Gaming Growth: A New Era for Esports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean gaming powerhouse KRAFTON, known for its hit esports game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), identifies India as one of its top markets globally both in terms of revenue and user base.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, KRAFTON India CEO Sean (Hyunil) Sohn expressed the company's enduring commitment to developing the local gaming ecosystem and nurturing homegrown talent rather than just introducing new games.

Having already pumped $200 million into India since 2021, KRAFTON has pledged another $200 million for future investments, focusing on expanding beyond gaming to include fintech and other digital innovations, while actively participating in building a robust talent pool to support India's burgeoning gaming industry.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025