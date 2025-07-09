Left Menu

Natalie King's Unfiltered Verdict on Viral Beauty Trends

Natalie King, a model and influencer, shares her insights on viral beauty trends, emphasizing that not every trend is beneficial. She advocates for skin cycling and lip oils, while cautioning against under-eye tape, over-contouring, and DIY face masks. Her advice focuses on individualized beauty routines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:53 IST
Natalie King, an online model and influencer, has become a trusted voice in the world of viral beauty trends dominating social media. With her unique perspective at the intersection of style, skincare, and content creation, Natalie has experimented with numerous fads—but few make it past her discerning eye.

'I enjoy trying new looks,' she confesses, 'but not every trend is gold. Being viral doesn't make it virtuous—especially for your skin.' Today, she shares her unfiltered takes on popular beauty trends, offering both endorsements and critiques.

Among the trends she supports is skin cycling, which involves alternating between exfoliation and recovery to protect the skin. Natalie also praises lip oils for their hydrating benefits. In contrast, she advises against under-eye tape and over-contouring for their potential to harm skin and natural beauty. Her message to beauty enthusiasts is clear: adopt trends that suit your skin and style, not just those that are currently fashionable.

