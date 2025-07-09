Sabih Khan Joins Elite League of Indian-Origin C-suite Executives at Apple

Left Menu

Sabih Khan, born in Moradabad, has joined the ranks of Indian-origin executives leading global companies by becoming the Chief Operating Officer of Apple. With a 30-year tenure at Apple, Khan succeeds Jeff Williams. This trend features figures like Satya Nadella at Microsoft and Sundar Pichai at Google.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:02 IST
Moradabad-born Sabih Khan has joined the prestigious ranks of Indian-origin executives heading global firms, having been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Apple. Khan succeeds Jeff Williams, further exemplifying the trend of Indian leaders shaping multinational corporations, alongside figures like Indra Nooyi, Satya Nadella, and Sundar Pichai.

Following a 30-year career at Apple, Khan ascended to senior vice president of operations in 2019. His latest promotion marks another milestone, aligning him with a notable group of Indian executives at the helm of top multinationals, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai.

This thriving network of Indian-origin CEOs features key figures such as Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Vasant Narasimhan of Novartis. Their leadership reflects an increasing trend of Indian expatriates influencing global business landscapes.

