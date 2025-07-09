Left Menu

House of Surya's Grand Annual Sale 2025: A Festive Fashion Extravaganza

The House of Surya, a leading ethnic fashion brand, announces its Grand Annual Sale 2025 starting July 10th. The sale offers exclusive deals, interactive contests, and a chance to win Apple gifts. The event is a celebration of customer loyalty, fashion innovation, and community engagement in Delhi's vibrant Chandni Chowk.

Updated: 09-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) - The House of Surya, a cornerstone of India's ethnic fashion scene, prepares to ignite the festive spirit with its Grand Annual Sale 2025 commencing on July 10th. This eagerly anticipated event is more than a sale; it's a vibrant celebration of the brand's commitment to its patrons.

From timeless occasion wear to contemporary styles, House of Surya offers a fusion of tradition and modernity. The sale promises an immersive experience with engaging activities, such as the 'Shop More & Wins' program and daily Spin-the-Wheel contests, where shoppers can win exciting Apple gifts.

Located in the bustling heart of Chandni Chowk, the store has been transformed to reflect rich Indian textures with modern flair. Amidst vibrant interiors and exclusive collection reveals, the Grand Annual Sale represents a festive gathering for the fashion-forward community, rewarding loyalty and encouraging new fashion narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

