Munawar Faruqui Co-Hosts 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' with Sonali: A Reality Check on Relationships

Munawar Faruqui, the celebrated winner of 'Bigg Boss 17', is set to take on a new role as co-host of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check'. Sharing hosting duties with Sonali, Faruqui will delve into the lighthearted and sometimes challenging dynamics of couple relationships.

The upcoming show on COLORS promises to offer viewers an entertaining glimpse into celebrity relationships. Through a series of engaging challenges, couples will navigate teamwork, love language moments, and the quirks that make their bonds unique, according to a press release by the makers.

Couples participating in the show include Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, as well as Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani. These pairs will take on tasks that highlight the real and relatable aspects of relationships, enhancing the show's appeal.