Prajakta Koli: India's Pioneering Voice in TIME100 Creators List

Prajakta Koli, a prominent content creator and actor, has been recognized by TIME Magazine in its inaugural TIME100 Creators List for 2025. This accolade marks her as the first Indian to be featured, highlighting her significant influence in the realm of digital content creation.

Expressing her gratitude, Prajakta stated, "Being recognized as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. This recognition represents not just my journey, but the power of authentic storytelling and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I've always believed that creators have the opportunity to drive meaningful conversations and inspire positive change." She further emphasized her commitment to using her voice for causes she believes in, such as climate action and education.

Listed in the Entertainment category, Prajakta stands alongside notable figures like Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs, and Heidi Wong. Known as Mostly Sane, Prajakta launched her YouTube channel in 2015 and quickly captivated audiences worldwide. Her influence extends beyond entertainment, as she collaborates with organizations like the International Olympic Committee, the UN, and the Gates Foundation. Her acting roles include the short film Khayali Pulao and Netflix's series Mismatched, and she appeared in the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' alongside Bollywood stars in 2022.