Apple's Formula 1 Ambitions and Hollywood's AI Agreement: A Week in Entertainment News

Apple Inc. is reportedly in talks to acquire U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 racing amid the successful run of the Brad Pitt film 'F1: The Movie', according to the Financial Times. The movie has grossed over $300 million globally, boosting Apple's interest in the sporting event.

In a groundbreaking deal, Hollywood video game voice and motion capture actors have reached a new contract with studios focusing on AI protections, SAG-AFTRA revealed. This settlement ends a prolonged strike period, with AI being the primary focus of the negotiations.

Actor David Corenswet will step into the role of Clark Kent in the upcoming James Gunn-directed 'Superman' film set for 2025. The character continues to grapple with the duality of being a superhero and a reporter.

At Paris Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani's Privé collection was showcased, albeit without the designer who is recuperating. The show highlighted black velvet evening wear, marking two decades of Armani Privé.

Elsewhere, an English version of the Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2', which broke global box office records, will be released this August across various English-speaking countries.