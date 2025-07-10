Future of the Dalai Lama: Speculations About the 15th Incarnation
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu clarified that the next Dalai Lama will hail from a free and democratic country, ruling out China. Khandu mentioned that selection begins only after the current Dalai Lama's passing, expressing hope for the continued longevity of the 14th Dalai Lama. He emphasized established selection procedures overseen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, dismissing Chinese objections.
In a recent statement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed that the next Dalai Lama will be chosen from a free and democratic nation, excluding China as a potential origin. Chief Minister Khandu highlighted that the selection process for the 15th Dalai Lama only begins after the incumbent passes away.
Khandu emphasized the established protocols for choosing the next spiritual leader, underscoring the role of the Gaden Phodrang Trust in the search. He reiterated the 14th Dalai Lama's robust health, expressing hope for his longevity.
Commenting on China's stance, Khandu dismissed objections regarding the Dalai Lama's succession as China lacks jurisdiction in the Tibetan to Himalaya revered institution. He noted that Buddhist leaders have confirmed the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution, potentially paving the way for future discourse.
