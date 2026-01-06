Left Menu

China Halts Dual-Use Exports to Japan Amid Rising Tensions

China has banned the export of dual-use goods that may further Japanese military capabilities, amid ongoing tensions concerning Taiwan. The decision, aimed at items potentially useful in military applications, follows Japan's recent military enhancements and deteriorating China-Japan relations over Taiwan's status.

  • China

China announced a ban on Tuesday targeting exports of dual-use goods to Japan, potentially serving military functions, as tensions remain high over Taiwan, a contested territory claimed by Beijing.

The Chinese commerce ministry's statement prohibits exporting items with both civilian and military applications that could strengthen Japan's military capabilities.

This move comes as China criticizes Japan's military buildup following Taiwan-related disputes. Recent military and diplomatic actions between the nations highlight the escalating friction.

