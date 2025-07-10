Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Bash Extends in London with Heartfelt Tributes from Family

Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations continue in London with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and close family members. Riddhima shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram with images and a video collage. Neetu is preparing for a movie with Riddhima by Kapil Sharma, marking her daughter's acting debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:25 IST
Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Bash Extends in London with Heartfelt Tributes from Family
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor with others (Photo/instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Neetu Kapoor's birthday festivities show no sign of winding down, even though her natal day was on July 8. In London, where the celebrations continue, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new image on Instagram capturing the joyous atmosphere.

In the group photo, Riddhima poses with her mother Neetu, Soni Razdan, Rima Jain, and other close family members, with the caption, 'Birthday celebration continues.'

Adding a personal touch, Riddhima earlier posted a heartwarming birthday message accompanied by a video collage featuring memories with Neetu, late father Rishi Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and daughter Samara. Workwise, Neetu and Riddhima are set to star in a film by Kapil Sharma, with Riddhima making her acting debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025