Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Bash Extends in London with Heartfelt Tributes from Family
Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations continue in London with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and close family members. Riddhima shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram with images and a video collage. Neetu is preparing for a movie with Riddhima by Kapil Sharma, marking her daughter's acting debut.
Actress Neetu Kapoor's birthday festivities show no sign of winding down, even though her natal day was on July 8. In London, where the celebrations continue, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new image on Instagram capturing the joyous atmosphere.
In the group photo, Riddhima poses with her mother Neetu, Soni Razdan, Rima Jain, and other close family members, with the caption, 'Birthday celebration continues.'
Adding a personal touch, Riddhima earlier posted a heartwarming birthday message accompanied by a video collage featuring memories with Neetu, late father Rishi Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and daughter Samara. Workwise, Neetu and Riddhima are set to star in a film by Kapil Sharma, with Riddhima making her acting debut.
