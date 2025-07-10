Left Menu

From Cop to Canvas: Shivaraju's Artistic Journey

B S Shivaraju's journey from a village boy aspiring to be a policeman to an acclaimed artist highlights his transformation. Once a constable in Karnataka Police, his passion for art led him to capture the essence of migrant life in Bengaluru. 'Cop Shiva' shares his experiences through unique photographic documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:15 IST
B S Shivaraju, also known as 'Cop Shiva,' has transitioned from his role as a constable in the Karnataka Police to an acclaimed artist capturing migrant life in Bengaluru.

Embracing his creative spirit, Shivaraju showcased his work at prestigious art festivals like Kochi Biennale and Serendipity Arts Festival, highlighting his transformation from enforcing the law to documenting humanity.

His latest series, 'No Longer a Memory,' where he collaborates with his mother, delves into familial bonds and rural Indian life, emphasizing cultural preservation amidst rapid urbanization.

