Unleashing Sports Innovation: India Awaits IAMGAME 2025

IAMGAME Sports Conclave 2025, happening on July 18–19 in New Delhi, will unite investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore innovative business models in India's sports economy. The event will feature The Game Plan, an investor pitch session, alongside discussions on sports tech, digital media, and venture capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The upcoming IAMGAME Sports Conclave 2025 aims to revolutionize India's sports ecosystem by bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in New Delhi from July 18-19. The Conclave emphasizes the intersection of sports, technology, and venture capital, featuring sessions that spotlight grassroots innovation and scalable revenue models.

A pivotal component of this year's conclave is The Game Plan, where selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch to an esteemed panel of investors. This session is designed not just for visibility but also to offer constructive feedback, assisting early-stage ventures in making impactful advancements in India's sports sector.

The event will explore topics such as public-private collaborations and the rising role of digital media. It will also focus on the growing impact of women-led sports businesses and new value-creation by athlete-led ventures. IAMGAME 2025 aims to foster dialogue and spark innovation within India's vibrant sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

