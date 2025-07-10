Unleashing Sports Innovation: India Awaits IAMGAME 2025

The upcoming IAMGAME Sports Conclave 2025 aims to revolutionize India's sports ecosystem by bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in New Delhi from July 18-19. The Conclave emphasizes the intersection of sports, technology, and venture capital, featuring sessions that spotlight grassroots innovation and scalable revenue models.

A pivotal component of this year's conclave is The Game Plan, where selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch to an esteemed panel of investors. This session is designed not just for visibility but also to offer constructive feedback, assisting early-stage ventures in making impactful advancements in India's sports sector.

The event will explore topics such as public-private collaborations and the rising role of digital media. It will also focus on the growing impact of women-led sports businesses and new value-creation by athlete-led ventures. IAMGAME 2025 aims to foster dialogue and spark innovation within India's vibrant sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)