Piyush Jain Awarded 2025 Alumni Innovation Award for Pioneering Healthcare Finance Solutions

Piyush Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarePal Group and Impact Guru, was distinguished with the 2025 Alumni Innovation Award from the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board at Harvard University. Lauded for his groundbreaking work in healthcare financing across India, his efforts have reached over 50,000 patients and garnered 4.5 million donors globally.

Under Jain's leadership, Impact Guru became a force in the healthcare sector, incubated at the Harvard Innovation Labs. His enterprises include CarePal Money, a healthcare lending marketplace offering 0% interest loans, and CarePal Secure, providing insurance plans to bridge gaps in India's underinsured population.

Jain expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the role of Harvard's ecosystem in nurturing bold, purpose-driven entrepreneurship. His vision remains focused on ensuring no person dies from a lack of healthcare funding in India, targeting support for over 1 million customers by 2030.

