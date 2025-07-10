Left Menu

Piyush Jain Awarded 2025 Alumni Innovation Award for Pioneering Healthcare Finance Solutions

Piyush Jain, CEO of CarePal Group and Impact Guru, received the 2025 Alumni Innovation Award from Harvard Kennedy School for his innovative contributions to healthcare finance in India. Pioneering platforms like Impact Guru, CarePal Money, and CarePal Secure, Jain has enabled widespread affordable healthcare access for underserved populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:02 IST
Piyush Jain Awarded 2025 Alumni Innovation Award for Pioneering Healthcare Finance Solutions
Award
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarePal Group and Impact Guru, was distinguished with the 2025 Alumni Innovation Award from the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board at Harvard University. Lauded for his groundbreaking work in healthcare financing across India, his efforts have reached over 50,000 patients and garnered 4.5 million donors globally.

Under Jain's leadership, Impact Guru became a force in the healthcare sector, incubated at the Harvard Innovation Labs. His enterprises include CarePal Money, a healthcare lending marketplace offering 0% interest loans, and CarePal Secure, providing insurance plans to bridge gaps in India's underinsured population.

Jain expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the role of Harvard's ecosystem in nurturing bold, purpose-driven entrepreneurship. His vision remains focused on ensuring no person dies from a lack of healthcare funding in India, targeting support for over 1 million customers by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025