Left Menu

Celebrating 50 Years of 'Dakshin Samvad': Bridging India's Linguistic Diversity

The Department of Official Language will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of 'Dakshin Samvad' in Hyderabad. Notable guests include Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The event highlights five decades of promoting linguistic unity across southern India, affirming Hindi as a unifying bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:18 IST
Celebrating 50 Years of 'Dakshin Samvad': Bridging India's Linguistic Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Official Language is set to mark the Golden Jubilee of 'Dakshin Samvad' in Hyderabad this Friday. Hosting a notable lineup, including Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, the event promises to spotlight significant advances in India's linguistic policy.

High-profile attendees such as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will join senior officials, scholars, and enthusiasts from across southern India.

The celebration, which also honors winners of related sports competitions, signifies five decades of implementing the official language policy while promoting linguistic unity, with Hindi envisaged as a connecting link in India's diverse linguistic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025