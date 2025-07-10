Celebrating 50 Years of 'Dakshin Samvad': Bridging India's Linguistic Diversity

The Department of Official Language is set to mark the Golden Jubilee of 'Dakshin Samvad' in Hyderabad this Friday. Hosting a notable lineup, including Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, the event promises to spotlight significant advances in India's linguistic policy.

High-profile attendees such as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will join senior officials, scholars, and enthusiasts from across southern India.

The celebration, which also honors winners of related sports competitions, signifies five decades of implementing the official language policy while promoting linguistic unity, with Hindi envisaged as a connecting link in India's diverse linguistic landscape.