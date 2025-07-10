From Summit to Symbol: Meghalaya's Youngest Everester Inspires Future Generations

In an inspiring act of tribute and motivation, Meghalaya's youngest Everester, Rifiness Warjri, recently handed over a piece of the world's highest peak to the state's Directorate of Mineral Resources. This symbolic handover of the Everest rock was described as a historical milestone by officials.

Warjri, aged 20, joined an elite group of four Mehalayans who've scaled Everest. Her gesture is seen as a tribute to her state and a beacon of inspiration for future generations. The act recalled previous successes by other local Everest summiteers, marking the rock as a symbol of unbeatable spirit.

With the director of Mineral Resources, Mardondor Tongper, applauding the deed for representing courage, the rock will now be preserved as a motivational exhibit. Warjri expressed her intent to inspire young people and acknowledge everyone's potential to achieve greatness. The young climber, thanked supporters and aims to continue encouraging youth towards sports and environmental awareness.