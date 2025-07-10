Tragic Hero: Squadron Leader Lokender's Final Act of Bravery

In a tragic incident, Squadron Leader Lokender, an Indian Air Force pilot, lost his life in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Churu, Rajasthan. He had just celebrated the birth of his son a month prior, leaving behind his wife, child, and family in Haryana.

Despite the impending tragedy, Lokender's final moments were marked by bravery as he steered the jet away from populated areas, minimizing civilian risk. His brother, Gyanendra, expressed pride in Lokender's actions, highlighting his skill and quick thinking that prioritized lives on the ground.

The loss has deeply affected Lokender's family and his community in Rohtak, where celebrations of his newborn have turned into mourning. His grandfather and brother recalled fond memories, emphasizing his dedication to duty and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)