Delhi's Vision for Creative & Judicial Excellence Unveiled

The Delhi government is poised to lay the foundation stone for a new District Court Complex in Dwarka, and launch a dedicated policy for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), reflecting a major commitment to enhancing judicial services and the creative economy.

In a high-level review meeting chaired by Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, and Development Kapil Mishra, senior officials from various departments discussed progress on current and proposed schemes, aligning them with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Among other initiatives, the government plans to open 'Atal Canteens' for workers, advance rural development projects, support bovine welfare, and engage the community through cultural events and youth programs, all with a completion target of August 31, 2025.