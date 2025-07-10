Fallen Hero: Remembering Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh

Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, whose life-long dream was to soar through the skies, tragically lost his life in a Jaguar fighter plane crash near Churu, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. The 23-year-old had always aspired to be a pilot, a dream he realized by joining the National Defence Academy and subsequently the Indian Air Force.

The young officer's untimely demise, alongside Squadron Leader Lokender, has shrouded his native Khivandi village in grief. Singh's parents, along with his younger brother, bid him farewell amidst full military honors on Thursday evening. The loss comes as a devastating blow to the family, who had been planning for his future wedding.

This tragic incident has reignited concerns over the operational status of aging aircraft in the IAF fleet, voiced by Singh's uncle, Hitpal Singh. The question of why these older models continue to be used at the expense of national heroes like Singh remains pressing. The village, along with high-ranking officials, gathered in solidarity to honor the fallen pilot's sacrifice for his nation.