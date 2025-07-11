Disney-ITV Streaming Alliance and Apple's Next F1 Move

Disney and ITV have announced an exciting new partnership that will see selected shows being shared between Disney+ and ITVX, aiming to captivate wider audiences. Disney+ users in the UK can now enjoy popular ITV programs like 'Love Island' and 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' without added costs.

In another development, Apple is reportedly negotiating for the U.S. broadcast rights to Formula 1 races, following the considerable success of its film 'F1: The Movie', which grossed over $300 million globally. This initiative could signify Apple's deepening interest in sports broadcasting.

Furthermore, Hollywood video game actors have finalized a new contract ensuring AI protections, officially ending their strike. Meanwhile, the English-language release of 'Ne Zha 2' is set for late August, continuing its global success. Lastly, David Corenswet stars as Superman in the upcoming 2025 film directed by James Gunn.