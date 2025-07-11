Disney-ITV Streaming Alliance and Apple's Next F1 Move
Disney collaborates with ITV for cross-streaming, while Apple seeks Formula 1 rights post-'F1: The Movie'. Video game actors secure AI protection through new contracts. English 'Ne Zha 2' to release, while David Corenswet takes on Superman. These key developments shape the entertainment landscape.
Disney and ITV have announced an exciting new partnership that will see selected shows being shared between Disney+ and ITVX, aiming to captivate wider audiences. Disney+ users in the UK can now enjoy popular ITV programs like 'Love Island' and 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' without added costs.
In another development, Apple is reportedly negotiating for the U.S. broadcast rights to Formula 1 races, following the considerable success of its film 'F1: The Movie', which grossed over $300 million globally. This initiative could signify Apple's deepening interest in sports broadcasting.
Furthermore, Hollywood video game actors have finalized a new contract ensuring AI protections, officially ending their strike. Meanwhile, the English-language release of 'Ne Zha 2' is set for late August, continuing its global success. Lastly, David Corenswet stars as Superman in the upcoming 2025 film directed by James Gunn.
- READ MORE ON:
- Disney
- ITV
- streaming
- Apple
- F1
- AI
- video game
- Ne Zha 2
- Superman
- entertainment
ALSO READ
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute
Treasury Extends Debt Limit Measures Amidst Tariff Uncertainty
Thailand Tightens Cannabis Control Amid Controversy
Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster
Constitutional Supremacy: Insights from Chief Justice B R Gavai