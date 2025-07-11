Left Menu

Bittu Bajrangi's Battle: Quest for Devotion Amidst Controversy

Bittu Bajrangi, embroiled in the Nuh violence case, seeks court permission for a sacred procession amid heightened security. Known for his controversial past, Bajrangi's participation in the Brij Mandal Yatra could ignite tensions. Authorities prioritize peace, intensifying surveillance and coordinating with community leaders as the event approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:37 IST
Bittu Bajrangi
  • Country:
  • India

Bittu Bajrangi, implicated in the 2023 Nuh violence case, has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek permission for joining a religious procession on July 14, marking the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

The controversial figure, who leads the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a longstanding history associated with contentious actions. The 2023 unrest in Nuh during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event resulted in five fatalities and several injuries. A mosque attack in Gurugram further escalated tensions.

This year, as Bajrangi applies for participation in the Brij Mandal Yatra, authorities remain on high alert. The Nuh administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, has tightened security and enhanced social media monitoring to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event.

