Ritual Reverence: Yogi Adityanath Honors Lord Shiva in Sawan
On the first day of Sawan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted traditional rituals at Gorakhnath temple. He performed 'Rudrabhishek' and 'havan' to pray for universal welfare. The rituals included offering sacred items to Lord Shiva, attended by temple priests chanting Vedic mantras.
On the sacred inaugural day of the Sawan month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the 'Rudrabhishek' and 'havan' at Gorakhnath temple, a ritual steeped in tradition and spirituality.
As the head priest of Gorakhnath Math, Adityanath offered prayers to Lord Shiva, seeking the welfare of the universe and happiness for the populace. The rituals unfolded in the Shakti Peeth, housed within the temple's sacred confines.
The ceremony, rich in symbolism, included offerings of bilva leaves and the sacred waters used in the 'Rudrabhishek', against a backdrop of Vedic hymns chanted by the temple's acharyas and priests, culminating in a solemn havan.
