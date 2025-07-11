Left Menu

New Leaders Elected at Constitution Club of India

Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva and Rajiv Shukla were elected as secretaries for culture and sports at the Constitution Club of India. A P Jithender Reddy was elected treasurer. Reddy, an advisor to Telangana on sports, is a former MP from Mahabubnagar. Elections for other posts are ongoing.

In a pivotal election at the Constitution Club of India, Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva and Rajiv Shukla were appointed as secretary (culture) and secretary (sports), respectively. Their election was unanimous, marking a strong consensus among club members.

Meanwhile, A P Jithender Reddy from Telangana, who has twice been elected as a member of Parliament for the Mahabubnagar constituency, secured the position of treasurer. Reddy, who also serves as a special representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi, advises the state on sports initiatives.

The club's elections continue with Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy vying for the secretary (administration) post. In total, 14 candidates are competing for 11 executive committee positions, underlining the competitive nature of the club's governance.

