Unity in Tradition: Syedna Meets Tamil Nadu CM

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, met Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Their discussion highlighted the community's annual Moharram event and expressed gratitude for state support. The CM acknowledged their role in trade and social development, symbolizing harmony and growth for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:55 IST
In a significant meeting, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, engaged with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his residence on Friday.

The visit focused on the Ashara Mubaraka, a major Moharram congregation conducted by Syedna, which took place from June 27 to July 5, extending to various cities worldwide. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin offered heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu's government, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Police, and other public bodies for their steadfast assistance in ensuring the event's smooth execution, highlighting support for the mass gathering's success and the attendees' safety.

Chief Minister Stalin recognized the Dawoodi Bohra community's significant contributions to trade, entrepreneurship, and social progress, underscoring a harmonious relationship that benefits both the community and the state's development.

