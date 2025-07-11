Unity in Tradition: Syedna Meets Tamil Nadu CM
Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, met Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Their discussion highlighted the community's annual Moharram event and expressed gratitude for state support. The CM acknowledged their role in trade and social development, symbolizing harmony and growth for the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant meeting, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, engaged with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his residence on Friday.
The visit focused on the Ashara Mubaraka, a major Moharram congregation conducted by Syedna, which took place from June 27 to July 5, extending to various cities worldwide. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin offered heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu's government, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Police, and other public bodies for their steadfast assistance in ensuring the event's smooth execution, highlighting support for the mass gathering's success and the attendees' safety.
Chief Minister Stalin recognized the Dawoodi Bohra community's significant contributions to trade, entrepreneurship, and social progress, underscoring a harmonious relationship that benefits both the community and the state's development.
ALSO READ
Chennai Bulls Stamp Authority with Decisive Victory Over Kalinga Black Tigers
Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes Dominate Rugby Premier League Matches
Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes Dominate in Mumbai Showdown
Gaurav Kumar Shines for Chennai Bulls, Eyes Playoff Glory
Rugby Premier League Showdown: Chennai Bulls vs Delhi Redz