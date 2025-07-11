Left Menu

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey: Family Awaits Joyous Return

The Shukla family celebrates their son's achievements in space, eagerly anticipating his safe return from the Axiom-4 mission on July 14. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares his experiences aboard the ISS, filling his family with pride and joy as they prepare to welcome him home with his favorite meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:07 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey: Family Awaits Joyous Return
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's family expressed immense pride and joy on Friday as they connected with him aboard NASA's Axiom-4 mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The family, based in Lucknow, is eagerly awaiting his return on July 14, after sharing an emotional conversation filled with updates on his mission.

Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, shared his relief upon hearing that the mission was progressing smoothly. Shubhanshu walked them through his daily life in space, displaying where he works and his stunning views of Earth from the ISS. His bond with his work and joy was clearly visible, leaving the family reassured and proud.

As Shubhanshu shared visuals of space that moved his mother Asha Shukla, the family is eagerly planning for his welcome back. Shubhanshu's excitement for home-cooked meals is palpable, as he expressed his longing for dishes he missed during his time abroad. The Axiom-4 mission has been a journey of milestones, including interactions with Prime Minister Modi and school students back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025