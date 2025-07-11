Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey: Family Awaits Joyous Return

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's family expressed immense pride and joy on Friday as they connected with him aboard NASA's Axiom-4 mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The family, based in Lucknow, is eagerly awaiting his return on July 14, after sharing an emotional conversation filled with updates on his mission.

Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, shared his relief upon hearing that the mission was progressing smoothly. Shubhanshu walked them through his daily life in space, displaying where he works and his stunning views of Earth from the ISS. His bond with his work and joy was clearly visible, leaving the family reassured and proud.

As Shubhanshu shared visuals of space that moved his mother Asha Shukla, the family is eagerly planning for his welcome back. Shubhanshu's excitement for home-cooked meals is palpable, as he expressed his longing for dishes he missed during his time abroad. The Axiom-4 mission has been a journey of milestones, including interactions with Prime Minister Modi and school students back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)