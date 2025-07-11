Illegal Taxi Services Stopped at Goa's Manohar Airport

In a significant move to ensure regulated tourism, the Goa tourism department executed actions against four individuals for illegal activities at Manohar International Airport, Mopa. These activities reportedly obstructed tourist movement, according to a department spokesperson.

The accused reportedly offered unauthorized taxi services to incoming tourists, violating the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982. Following their identification, the individuals—Krishna Ashok Chandgadkar, Mahesh Jairam Pirankar, Naseeb Sabbir Shaikh, and Vishal Indrajeet Nishad—were handed over to the Mopa police for further legal proceedings.

The department emphasizes the importance of engaged tourists opting for registered services and encourages reporting of any unauthorized activities to nearby tourism or police authorities. This initiative underscores the department's commitment to maintaining high standards in tourism regulation and safety.