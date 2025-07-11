Left Menu

Illegal Taxi Services Stopped at Goa's Manohar Airport

The Goa tourism department took decisive action against four individuals engaged in illegal taxi services at Manohar International Airport. These actions disrupt tourist movement and violate the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982. Officials urge tourists to use only registered services for safe travel.

In a significant move to ensure regulated tourism, the Goa tourism department executed actions against four individuals for illegal activities at Manohar International Airport, Mopa. These activities reportedly obstructed tourist movement, according to a department spokesperson.

The accused reportedly offered unauthorized taxi services to incoming tourists, violating the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982. Following their identification, the individuals—Krishna Ashok Chandgadkar, Mahesh Jairam Pirankar, Naseeb Sabbir Shaikh, and Vishal Indrajeet Nishad—were handed over to the Mopa police for further legal proceedings.

The department emphasizes the importance of engaged tourists opting for registered services and encourages reporting of any unauthorized activities to nearby tourism or police authorities. This initiative underscores the department's commitment to maintaining high standards in tourism regulation and safety.

