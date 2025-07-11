Illegal Taxi Services Stopped at Goa's Manohar Airport
The Goa tourism department took decisive action against four individuals engaged in illegal taxi services at Manohar International Airport. These actions disrupt tourist movement and violate the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982. Officials urge tourists to use only registered services for safe travel.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to ensure regulated tourism, the Goa tourism department executed actions against four individuals for illegal activities at Manohar International Airport, Mopa. These activities reportedly obstructed tourist movement, according to a department spokesperson.
The accused reportedly offered unauthorized taxi services to incoming tourists, violating the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982. Following their identification, the individuals—Krishna Ashok Chandgadkar, Mahesh Jairam Pirankar, Naseeb Sabbir Shaikh, and Vishal Indrajeet Nishad—were handed over to the Mopa police for further legal proceedings.
The department emphasizes the importance of engaged tourists opting for registered services and encourages reporting of any unauthorized activities to nearby tourism or police authorities. This initiative underscores the department's commitment to maintaining high standards in tourism regulation and safety.
ALSO READ
Brixline Transforms India's Home-Construction Market with Tech-Integrated Services
InCorp Advisory Achieves Top Workplace Recognition in Professional Services
Manohar Lal Awards Skill Certificates to CPWD Workmen at GPRA Redevelopment Site
HDB Financial Services IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day Two
Rail Services Disrupted in Northeast Amid Landslides