Reviving Tulu: A Cultural Education Campaign
The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and Akhila Bharata Tulu Okkuta are launching a campaign to expand Tulu teaching in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. This aims to increase school offerings and student enrolment in Tulu as a third language, with strategies to involve Tulu groups worldwide.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, in collaboration with the Akhila Bharata Tulu Okkuta, has announced a concerted campaign to elevate the teaching of Tulu in schools throughout Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
This effort seeks to enhance both the number of institutions offering Tulu and student enrolment figures, especially in the subject as a third language. This was confirmed by the organisations in a recent statement.
A delegation from the Okkuta, led by President A C Bhandari, conferred with Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, to develop actionable plans aimed at expanding Tulu's educational and cultural reach globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Drives Anti-Drug Campaign and Village Development
Mediation 'For the Nation': NALSA & MCPC's 90-Day Campaign for Justice
Uttarakhand CM Launches Campaign for Quick Grievance Redressal
Himachal Pradesh Launches Palliative Care Campaign to Support Elderly
Colombia's Court Decision on Petro's Campaign Investigation