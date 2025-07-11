Reviving Tulu: A Cultural Education Campaign

The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, in collaboration with the Akhila Bharata Tulu Okkuta, has announced a concerted campaign to elevate the teaching of Tulu in schools throughout Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

This effort seeks to enhance both the number of institutions offering Tulu and student enrolment figures, especially in the subject as a third language. This was confirmed by the organisations in a recent statement.

A delegation from the Okkuta, led by President A C Bhandari, conferred with Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, to develop actionable plans aimed at expanding Tulu's educational and cultural reach globally.

